Chula Vista Councilman Steve Padilla Off Ventilator, Out of ICU in Virus Battle

Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla reported Friday that he is off a ventilator and out of intensive care in his battle with deadly coronavirus.

” I’m off the ventilator, out of the ICU, and will be home soon,” he said. “After an intense, three-week battle with coronavirus, the relief and gratitude I’m feeling right now are overwhelming.”

Padilla, who is also chair of the California Coastal Commission, was stricken last month following a visit to Santa Cruz on commission business.

He praised the medical team at UC San Diego Medical Center as “true heros” for saving his life.

“Take it from me: the threat of coronavirus is as serious as it is real,” he said. “We all need to stay home, and follow county public health guidelines to stop the spread and save lives that are at risk.”

