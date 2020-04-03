San Diego Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund Reaches $6.8 Million

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Foundation offices
The San Diego Foundation offices in Liberty Station.

The San Diego Foundation announced Friday that donations to its COVID-19 Community Response Fund have reached $6.8 million and $1.7 million of that has been dispersed to nonprofit organizations.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The latest round of rapid-response grants include:

  • Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego — $100,000 for food assistance to low-income families nad homebound individuals
  • Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank — $200,000 for San Diego Unified School District students who no longer have access to daily school meals
  • Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation — $25,000 to help nonprofit organizations in southeastern San Diego
  • Neighborhood House Association — $125,000 for food security for seniors and children in underserved communities
  • The Salvation Army — $100,000 to provide rent, utility and transportation assistance to economically vulnerable San Diegans in North County

The foundation has raised $6.8 million from more than 1,600 individuals, companies and foundations, earning a $500,000 matching gift from the Dr. Seuss Fund. Recent donations include $200,000 from The California Endowment and a new $500,000 matching campaign from the Halicioglu Family Foundation.

“These are unprecedented times and it is more important than ever that we come together as a community to help each other,” Taner Halicioglu, a technology investor who was one of the first employees at Facebook.

The San Diego Foundation is part of a national movement of more than 270 community foundations that have mobilized over $353 million to aid in the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis through response funds.

San Diego Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund Reaches $6.8 Million was last modified: April 3rd, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss