San Diego Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund Reaches $6.8 Million

The San Diego Foundation announced Friday that donations to its COVID-19 Community Response Fund have reached $6.8 million and $1.7 million of that has been dispersed to nonprofit organizations.

The latest round of rapid-response grants include:

Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego — $100,000 for food assistance to low-income families nad homebound individuals

— $100,000 for food assistance to low-income families nad homebound individuals Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank — $200,000 for San Diego Unified School District students who no longer have access to daily school meals

— $200,000 for San Diego Unified School District students who no longer have access to daily school meals Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation — $25,000 to help nonprofit organizations in southeastern San Diego

— $25,000 to help nonprofit organizations in southeastern San Diego Neighborhood House Association — $125,000 for food security for seniors and children in underserved communities

— $125,000 for food security for seniors and children in underserved communities The Salvation Army — $100,000 to provide rent, utility and transportation assistance to economically vulnerable San Diegans in North County

The foundation has raised $6.8 million from more than 1,600 individuals, companies and foundations, earning a $500,000 matching gift from the Dr. Seuss Fund. Recent donations include $200,000 from The California Endowment and a new $500,000 matching campaign from the Halicioglu Family Foundation.

“These are unprecedented times and it is more important than ever that we come together as a community to help each other,” Taner Halicioglu, a technology investor who was one of the first employees at Facebook.

The San Diego Foundation is part of a national movement of more than 270 community foundations that have mobilized over $353 million to aid in the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis through response funds.

