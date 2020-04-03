Price of Gas in San Diego Diego Falls to Lowest Level Since October 2017

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday to its lowest amount since Oct. 21, 2017, decreasing 1.7 cents to $3.032.

The average price has dropped 29 consecutive days, decreasing 50.1 cents, including 2.2 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.7 cents less than a week ago, 50.6 cents lower than a month ago and 63.6 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 57 cents since the start of the year.

Prices are expected to continue to drop because “gasoline demand has continued to weaken,” as many people heed stay-at-home orders stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“California reformulated gasoline production fell by more than 25% and inventories increased over the past week, so we expect to see retail prices continue to decline,” Spring said.

–City News Service

