San Diego Weekend Guide: April 3-5 – Shows & Sonnets

Questions abound: Do you have a quarantine playlist? Binge show? Cocktail?

Star chef and author Ina Garten has a cocktail. Oh, did she. This is what people do when they have time on their hands – and a whole lot of vodka (scroll down. Keep scrolling!).

We’ll try to keep you away from the booze. One way is to go outside – oh, yes there are places you can go! In addition, streaming options continue to expand as we can only hope our metaphorical April showers turn into serious May flowers – and that we’ll actually be able to go out and see them.

With a raft of state and city park and beach closures, San Diego County parks remain one of the few outdoor options, provided y’all behave and keep your social distance. Though officials have canceled events and tours, more than 100 county parks are open for walking and picnicking galore. The county regularly updates any closures here.

One goal on those trails? Play catch-up and join the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Quarantine Canines Virtual Marathon” through April 30. Walk or run with your furry bestie for a total of 26.2 miles – the center accepts proof from any free run/walk app.

If you’re an arts buff in San Diego (if not, maybe you’ve always been curious?), now’s the time to see what theaters like the Old Globe, Cygnet and the La Jolla Playhouse offer online. For instance, San Diego Repertory will stream “House of Joy” – the pandemic cut the company’s run short – in its entirety, for donations of $10 or more.

The San Diego International Film Festival launched “Film Festival at Home” for patrons and pass holders, who through May 6 will receive a weekly link to watch selections. Each link, available for those who join with a donation of at least $30, will be active from Wednesdays through Sundays.

Finding yourself more attached to social media, but aghast at the trends? Let Jean-Luc Picard guide you gently then into the world of Shakespeare. OK, Trekkies, there is no Jean-Luc, but there is definitely a Patrick Stewart, the renowned actor, who for nearly two weeks has been posting a recitation of sonnets via his @SirPatStew account on Twitter. He’s enjoying a resurgence due to Picard, a CBS All-Access series, so you might give that a go, too.

Stay-at-home crowd (wait, that’s all of us): It’s the start of a new month, so that means new lists of what’s coming and going on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. Want to catch up on a franchise? Netflix has all of the Matrix and Lethal Weapon series, while Amazon has 007 flicks from Sean Connery through Pierce Brosnan. Hulu brings us Oscar gold – this year’s Best Picture winner, Parasite.

HBO, though, man, you are simply the best. The network wants you to stay home and outta trouble, and they’re streaming 500 hours of classics like The Sopranos and The Wire to keep you inside. And you don’t even need cable or a subscription, friends. See the whole grand list here.

And, hey, we couldn’t leave you without this bit from Ina.

.@InaGarten shared her recipe for an enormous cocktail, and her commentary is pure gold. 😂🍹 https://t.co/5fZhA3tW6n — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) April 1, 2020

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: April 3-5 – Shows & Sonnets

