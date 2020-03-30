San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, March 30

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

• There have been 519 cases of coronavirus disease and seven deaths among San Diego County residents as of late Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 4,643 cases and 101 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom is expressing confidence that California has the capacity to produce enough ventilators to meet its projected needs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Parks in Vista will be closed starting Monday in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus by encouraging social distancing.

• The San Diego-built hospital ship USNS Comfort, the East Coast sister ship of the USNS Mercy, arrived in New York harbor to help relieve that city’s crowded hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise.

• California National Guard personnel have helped distribute 1.3 million meals so far as part of the state’s coronavirus relief efforts.

• The San Diego Humane Society has changed its adoption process to a socially-distant experience, allowing prospective pet owners adhering to California’s stay-at-home order to adopt a new furry friend from afar.

