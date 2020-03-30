San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, March 30

A San Diego policeman was busy telling people that the Pacific Beach boardwalk is closed.
A San Diego policeman telling people that the Pacific Beach boardwalk is closed. Photo by Chris Stone

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

There have been 519 cases of coronavirus disease and seven deaths among San Diego County residents as of late Sunday afternoon.

Across California there have been 4,643 cases and 101 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expressing confidence that California has the capacity to produce enough ventilators to meet its projected needs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks in Vista will be closed starting Monday in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus by encouraging social distancing.

The San Diego-built hospital ship USNS Comfort, the East Coast sister ship of the USNS Mercy, arrived in New York harbor to help relieve that city’s crowded hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise.

California National Guard personnel have helped distribute 1.3 million meals so far as part of the state’s coronavirus relief efforts.

The San Diego Humane Society has changed its adoption process to a socially-distant experience, allowing prospective pet owners adhering to California’s stay-at-home order to adopt a new furry friend from afar.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

