When Take Out Is The Treat: Dining in San Diego Amid the Pandemic

You know that you’re sheltering at home during a viral pandemic when a take out meal is the highlight of the day.

Some of San Diego’s best-known restaurants are now offering elaborate take-out meals, complete with wine and cocktails, for foodies who are keeping their social distance.

OpenTable, the restaurant reservation service, has created an online directory, the California Restaurant Association’s San Diego Restaurant Week website now focuses exclusively on take-out options, and SanDiegoVille has compiled an extensive online list.

There are hundreds of local restaurants offering take out and delivery during this time of crisis. Many offer wine, beer, spirits and creative cocktails as well as food. Here’s just a small selection:

Bay Park Fish Company in Bay Park is keeping San Diegans healthy with seafood delivered by GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Blade 1936 in the historic newspaper building in Oceanside offers curbside pickup of pizza, pasta and other Italian specialities.

Cafe 21, a Middle Eastern-inspired farm-to-table restaurant in the Gaslamp, created a special menu for its curbside pickup.

The Crack Shack has added family-sized “flock meals” to its menu with curbside pickup at both the Encinitas and Little Italy locations.

DZ Akins in Lake Murray is preparing chicken soup and deli food for the soul from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It’s also taking orders for take-out Passover meals.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe offers fine-dining dinner takeout from its Morada restaurant by calling 858-381-8289.

Romesco, chef Javier Plascencia’s nationally known Mexican restaurant in Bonita, promises 15% off and delivery.

Sbicca, a long-time favorite in Del Mar, is open Wednesday through Saturday for take-out late lunch and dinner, as well as take-out brunch on Sunday.

Tahona Bar in Old Town suggests “takeout kits” of Chicken Tinga, Mushroom and Beef Barbacoa tacos, along with signature cocktails and artisanal mezcal bottles.

Zinqué Little Italy is offering curbside pickup of groceries, wine and champagne in addition to its popular Le Bowl, tartines, sandwiches and salads.

Do you have a unique take-out dining experience to recommend? Let us know at news@timesofsandiego.com.

