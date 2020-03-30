San Diego County Coronavirus Cases Increase by 84, But No New Deaths Reported

Share This Article:

The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County increased by 84 to 603 on Monday, but no new deaths were reported.

According to the county Health and Human Services Agency, which maintains the official record, a total of 118 people have been hospitalized, 51 of them requiring intensive care. So far seven deaths have occurred.

Dr. Nick Yphantides, the county’s chief medical officer, said San Diego County remains in the “calm before the storm” and “nowhere near” the peak of infection.

Cases grew by 76 on Friday, 71 on Saturday and 31 on Sunday, but public health officials cautioned not to read too much into the day-to-day numbers.

“It is still early, and we have wide community spread,” Yphantides said during the daily briefing on the pandemic situation..

Across California there have been 5,763 cases and 135 deaths as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

