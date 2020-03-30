Vista Joins Other Cities in Closing Parks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Parks in Vista will be closed starting Monday in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus by encouraging social distancing.
Officials announced the decision on Sunday as the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the North County city.
The closures include all parks, trails, public restrooms, the South Buena Vista off-leash dog area, athletic fields, basketball courts, pickleball courts, playgrounds, skate parks and tennis courts.
Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Solana Beach, Imperial Beach and the Port of San Diego closed all beaches, trails and parks in their respective cities early last week.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
