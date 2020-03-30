Faulconer Issues Executive Order Declaring City Employees as Disaster Workers

Share This Article:

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer issued an executive order Monday declaring all city employees as disaster service workers, putting them on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

“This action puts the city of San Diego’s workforce, which is more than 11,000 strong, able to carry out work under the California Emergency Services Act,” Faulconer said at a news conference at City Hall. “With this designation, any disaster service worker, regardless of their formal classification or assignment as a city employee, can assist the efforts to protect life and property, support the city’s emergency operations center, and mitigate the effects of the emergency.”

Faulconer said some city employees have already been deployed to enforce new COVID-19 related regulations at beaches, parks and trails, such as code enforcement officers helping parks and recreation staff educate the public regarding the closures.

The order will also allow city library employees to assist with supply distribution and food delivery at local hospitals.

Faulconer said it was a “very proactive step that will help give the city of San Diego the flexibility and the capability to handle whatever may come our way especially as we prepare for a surge of cases and activity in the future.”

— City News Service

