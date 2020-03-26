San Diego Weekend Guide: March 27-29 – Streaming & Space

Share This Article:

Week 3 – got any good books to read? Lists to share? DIY tips? We’re listening.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

‘Cause at home we’re a’ stayin’ – nature therapy is kind of out now. This is why we can’t have nice things, folks.

Cultural institutions, locals too, are stepping up all over though, for young and old alike. You’ve got children to keep occupied 24/7? Some of these items are especially for you.

Balboa Park alone has several museums and attractions that have boosted online presentations to meet our homebound recreational and educational needs. They include:

San Diego Zoo Global – officials there report a huge increase in webcam viewing for those who miss the park’s most famous inhabitants. See the animals and more, as the zoo tailored programs for elementary, middle and high school students, and just plain fans during the pandemic. See #WereHereTogether on social media for more.

San Diego Air and Space Museum – launched a web stream this week. Programs include first-person accounts of the Apollo missions, footage documenting advances in flight and aviation and STEM challenges for educators and students.

Spreckels Organ Society – the Spreckels Organ Pavilion moved performances online with streaming of pre-recorded shows at 2 p.m. Sundays.

Other locals offering online programs include the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center. The center offers up to 100 virtual options, including fitness lessons, children’s story time via Facebook Live and youth performances of Beauty and the Beast and Lion King Junior.

The world outside of greater San Diego, of course, is facing the coronavirus too and has reacted accordingly.

Like high art? The Metropolitan Opera in New York offers its “Live in HD” series online through April 5. The catch? Each production is available for a day, before the opera house shifts to a new stream. On tap this weekend: Wagner.

Like lower art? The popular celebration of all things television, PaleyFest, set for this week in Los Angeles, could not go forward. So the Paley Center for Media put old panels up on YouTube instead. Friday you can catch the stars from Blue Bloods (2017), Saturday, The Office (2007), and Sunday, The Walking Dead (2017).

Like kids’ art (or having more choices to occupy them)? Amazon has a bonanza. Streaming free, not just for Prime members: Pete the Cat, Arthur, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Costume Quest, Caillou, Just Add Magic, Odd Squad and Wild Kratts.

In addition, CNET (thanks for the opera tip!) offered up a megamix of online freebies, including movies, games, fitness classes, books, and even downloadable coloring pages, for your feasting pleasure.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: March 27-29 – Streaming & Space was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: