Spreckels Organ Society to Stream Concerts to Reach Fans Despite Coronavirus

The Spreckels Organ Society will turn to the web to provide its free organ concerts, beginning this weekend.
Organizers warned that they offer “wholehearted support” of the state stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, and asked fans to view the show online only at 2 p.m. Sunday.
They stressed that “there will be no live performance on Sunday at 2 p.m., so please do not come to the Organ Pavilion.”
Instead, in cooperation with the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez will pre-record the concert on a weekday. The Spreckels Organ Society will post it for viewing each following Sunday afternoon.
The free concerts have long been a popular Balboa Park attraction.
Organizers said they “know that we are contributing to the good health of all by providing – online – a weekly dose of inspiration and hope through the power of high-quality music.”
– Staff reports
