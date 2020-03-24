Jewish Community Center Launches Array of Free, Virtual Programs

Share This Article:

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Jacobs Family Campus recently announced the launch of various online programs as San Diegans are ordered to stay at home following the increased spread of the virus, COVID-19.

The programs include arts and cultural productions, fitness workouts, family tips and resources.

“We’re providing a valuable source of socialization and opportunities for connection that would not otherwise exist for some of our population that relied on the JCC as their only social engagement,” Robyn Statman, senior director of marketing and strategy for the Jewish Community Center, said. “During the coronavirus pandemic, this is one of the many ways that we will continue to provide services and be stewards of holistic wellness, education and enrichment for San Diego families and beyond.”

Some of the programs offered to the public include:

Story-time on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. daily

JCompany Youth Theatre performances of “Disney’s Beauty & the Beast” and

Disney’s “Lion King Junior”

Disney’s “Lion King Junior” Quick-fit fitness lessons from yoga to barre classes for home or outside

Statman said the JCC is currently hosting about 100 virtual programs, mostly led by staff members who are working remotely. The nonprofit hopes to increase content in the future.

“We plan to release new content weekly as quickly as possible,” Statman said. “The list is endless and we encourage the community to make us your source for connection. We’re all in this together.”

In addition to the digital experiences, the group is also hosting a kindergarten through sixth grade book drive for the Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside. With mandatory home school for districts throughout the county, the students who don’t have access to computers or tablets at home for distance learning will have an even bigger challenge, the nonprofit said.

For more information on the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, go to lfjcc.org. For a full list of online programs, go to lfjcc.org/virtual.

