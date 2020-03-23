San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, March 23

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

• There have been 178 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of late Sunday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 11 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 16 cases involving non-residents, primarily military personnel. So far, there have been no deaths.

• Across California there have been 1,468 cases and 27 deaths as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

• All public parking lots at parks and beaches in the city of San Diego are closed Monday to discourage gatherings and encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Council President Georgette Gómez and Rep. Scott Peters will host a telephone town hall at 5:30 p.m. to answer questions about the pandemic. Residents can participate by calling 712-832-8700 and entering the pin 416802#. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing SanDiegoCovid19Townhall@gmail.com.

• The San Diego Rotary Club contributed $57,500 in grants to help individuals struggling with food, rental, utility and income insecurity as a result of the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

