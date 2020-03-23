Sempra Announces Up to $1 Million in Donations to Nonprofits During COVID-19

Share This Article:

San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Monday that it will donate up to $1 million to help the state’s small- to medium-sized nonprofits while they are busy providing critical resources to others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant donations are part of Sempra’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund, which will also provide donations of up to $500,000 for Texas nonprofits and $250,000 for Louisiana nonprofits.

The fund provides grants of up to $50,000 to nonprofits serving populations affected by COVID-19.

“Many nonprofit organizations are faced with unprecedented demand for their services due to the current COVID-19 situation,” said Dennis V. Arriola, board chair of the Sempra Energy Foundation and executive vice president and group president of Sempra Energy. “These grants will help them to continue serving the needs of vulnerable populations who need their support now more than ever.”

Locally, Sempra’s San Diego Gas & Electric Co. donated $1 million to launch the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which supports local nonprofits providing food, income and rental assistance to those affected by the pandemic.

“It’s wonderful to see a San Diego community partner like the Sempra Energy Foundation continue to be helpful and generous at a time when so many people are in a state of uncertainty and in need of help from our nonprofit organizations,” said Father Joe Carroll of Father Joe’s Villages at St. Vincent de Paul.

Nonprofit organizations are advised to visit https://www.sempraenergyfoundation.org/ for information on how to apply for a grant.

— City News Service

