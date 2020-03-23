San Diego Magazine Folds After 72 Years, Announces Companywide Layoff

By Ken Stone

San Diego Magazine, the venerable chronicler of local culture and “guide to the good life in San Diego,” is folding after 72 years, with April its last issue.

In an email Monday to “our wonderful contributors,” editor in chief Erin Meanley Glenny said the monthly magazine will cease publication.

“A companywide lay-off is happening today,” she wrote.

Publisher and CEO Jim Fitzpatrick didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. But Glenny said in her note: “Jim is optimistic that the magazine will come back in the hopefully not-too-distant future.”

Voice of San Diego quoted publisher Fitzpatrick as saying he intended to reopen when “the crisis passes.”

“San Diego Magazine is a 72-year-old brand and I will not let it die,” he wrote Voice. “This is hopefully a short pause.”

Fitzpatrick referenced shutdowns sparked by coronavirus.

“We cover what’s happening in San Diego, places to go, [things] to do, people to see. There’s not much happening, and what there is, changes day to day, hour to hour. Our wonderful supporters and clients have closed their businesses,” he said.

In 2007, former editor Tom Blair quoted Oscar Levant as saying: “Imitation is the sincerest form of plagiarism.”

“Here at San Diego Magazine,” wrote the former San Diego newspaper columnist, we’re “up to our eyeballs in the sincerity of other magazines. … We were the first local publication to bring you an annual ‘Best of San Diego’ feature. … Now, it seems, everybody and their sister publication wades in with their take on San Diego’s best.”

Blair also noted the magazine’s Best Restaurants surveys and annual “People to Watch” list — “an elite group of San Diegans expected to make news — if not waves — during the coming year. Our crack record is enviable.”

Founded in 1948 by Ed and Gloria Self as editors and publishers, San Diego Magazine featured some of the best writers and critics in the region, including former San Diego Union sports editor Tom Cushman and restaurant reviewer David W. Nelson.

Sarah Pfledderer, a senior editor at the magazine, tweeted: “Devastated to be one of these 37 employees, but hopeful our magazine will return. Support your local news outlets and journalists. Whether you like what they’re reporting right now or not, they work hard to build up reliable sources and serve us—all of us, especially in crisis.”

Devastated to be one of these 37 employees, but hopeful our magazine will return. Support your local news outlets and journalists. Whether you like what they're reporting right now or not, they work hard to build up reliable sources and serve us—all of us, especially in crisis. https://t.co/TPbdpxPyy0 — Sarah Pfledderer (@SPfledderer) March 23, 2020

In her note, Glenny shared no reasons for the closure. But she thanked contributors” “Some of you have been writing for San Diego Magazine longer than the 9 years I’ve been here.”

She signed off: “I will be following you on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. … And very soon in the future, I hope to see you out and about at some thriving restaurants and bars!”

Readers expressed sadness.

San Diego Magazine, the oldest city magazine in the USA, has announced it is closing and has laid off its entire staff. After 72 years! I'm heartbroken for my former colleagues and friends there. It's a real loss to San Diego and journalism. — Steph 🚫🤝😷🤧🚰🧼🦠🚑 (@Stefaniya) March 23, 2020

San Diego Magazine has folded after 72 years and laid everyone off. This is very, very sad news. What a great magazine. With love, we send you off, @SanDiegoMag — thank you for it all. — San Diego Broker @ 🏡 (@housesandme) March 23, 2020

My heart is breaking for San Diego Magazine and all of the wonderful writers I've worked with there: https://t.co/2L69eAhm3L — Katie Burk (@itskatieburk) March 23, 2020

This story will be updated.

