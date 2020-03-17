San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, March 17

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

• There have been 47 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 4 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 4 cases involving non-residents. So far, there have been no deaths.

• Across California there have been 472 cases and 11 deaths as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

• The county has ordered bars and nightclubs to close, and restaurants to serve only take-out orders to stop the spread of the virus.

• The San Diego Blood Bank reached out to the public asking for blood donations as supplies have dwindled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• Trucks and other vehicles bringing food to grocery stores have been exempted from having to comply with rules and regulations limiting delivery hours.

• The Northgate Gonzalez Market chain will open all of its eight stores in San Diego County one hour early each day for senior citizens and disabled customers.

• The San Diego City Council will hold a special meeting to ratify Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s emergency declaration and consider a 60-day moratorium on apartment evictions as well as other coronavirus relief.

• Nordstrom will close its eight stores in San Diego County for the next two weeks as part of a shutdown throughout North America.

• Rep. Mike Levin plans to discuss the federal government’s coronavirus efforts in a live-streamed town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday on his Facebook page.

• The San Diego Seals professional lacrosse team postponed their home game scheduled for Friday at Pechanga Arena against the New England Black Wolves.

