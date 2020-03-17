SDSU Orders Students to Move Out Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Share This Article:

San Diego State University students were sent an email Tuesday morning stating the university had plans to “expedite move-out plans for students this week.”

The university said that students living on campus are being asked to make arrangements to move out immediately. Most students should be out by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Exceptions include students who can’t go home, those without a home to return to and those with known health and safety risks.

San Diego Community College District colleges, including City, Mesa and Miramar colleges, have officially closed their campuses.

Remote operations for the schools begins March 23.

— City News Service

