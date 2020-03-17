Rolling Stones Postpone May 8 Concert in San Diego Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

The Rolling Stones have postponed the “No Filter” tour set to begin at SDCCU Stadium on May 8 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the band announced Tuesday.

The North American leg of tour by the legendary rock band would have ended in Atlanta on July 9.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band said in a joint statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

The Rolling Stones are the most recent act to postpone or cancel performances in San Diego County. Chicago was scheduled to perform Tuesday at Sycuan Casino, and Pearl Jam postponed an April performance.

San Diego County health placed a ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people, legally prohibiting all but the smallest concerts. Gatherings of 10 people or more are strongly discouraged.

— City News Service

