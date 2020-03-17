Navy Closes Training Support Center After 3 Sailors Test Positive for Virus

Share This Article:

The Navy announced Tuesday it closed the Training Support Command center at Naval Base San Diego after a third sailor with ties to the school tested positive for coronavirus.

Two students and an instructor at the school, along with another sailor in the San Diego region stationed on the USS Boxer, have tested positive for the illness, according to the Navy.

The latest sailor with ties to the school tested positive Saturday, and the center was closed that day, but the Navy did not announce the case until Tuesday. That sailor is stationed aboard the USS Essex and had been attending a course at the center since Feb. 6.

“The individual is currently isolated at home and restricted in movement,” according to a Navy statement. Personnel who came into contact with the sailor have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The Navy said the facility where the training occurred will remain closed until further notice. Military health professionals are conducting a contact investigation to see if any additional precautionary measures need to be taken, according to the Navy.

The Navy announced new health safety measures in the San Diego metro area after its first case was diagnosed on Friday.

“Navy Region Southwest is working closely with our partners in state and local public health departments, and following all guidance from the Department of Defense, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect Navy personnel and visitors to our installations,” said Brian O’Rourke, a media officer with the U.S. Navy.

— City News Service

