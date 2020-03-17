Coronavirus Prompts Nordstrom to Close U.S. and Canadian Stores for 2 Weeks

Share This Article:

Nordstrom said Tuesday that it will close all its stores in North America for two weeks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The situation is changing rapidly, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, we have decided to temporarily close all our stores,” Co-Presidents Erik and Pete Nordstrom said in a statement. “This decision includes all our U.S. and Canada stores. We remain open and ready to serve you through our apps and online at Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.”

The company said it would continue to pay its employees during the shutdown.

“We realize the impact a closure can have on our store employees, and this is not a decision we made lightly,” the company said. “We want to take care of them as best we can and will be providing them with pay and benefits during this two-week period as well as providing additional resources to help them through this challenging time.”

Nordstrom has eight stores in San Diego County.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

