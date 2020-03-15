San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, March 15

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday.

• There were 11 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease in San Diego County as of the last official count on Friday. On Saturday, six more cases were reported. So far, there have been no deaths. Across California there have been 247 cases and 5 deaths as of Friday.

• The Navy instituted new health security measures at all bases and facilities in the San Diego metropolitan area. On Saturday, a sailor at Naval Base San Diego tested positive for the virus.

• An increasing number of school districts are closing on Monday. As of late Saturday afternoon, over 40 districts were closing, including San Diego Unified, the second largest in California. The San Diego County Office of Education maintains a complete online listing of affected districts and charter schools.

• Freeway signs throughout California are warning people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

