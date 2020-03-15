Person at Elementary School in Olivenhain Contracts Coronavirus

Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School sign
Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School sign. Courtesy of the school

A person at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School has contracted the coronavirus, according to Encinitas Union School District officials.

The district has not yet said whether the infected person was a student, teacher or school employee.

The person is now in home isolation and health officials are reaching out to anyone who was in direct contact with this person to direct them to self- quarantine, school officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the person is a new patient or a previously confirmed patient who is only now being linked to the school.

— City News Service

March 15th, 2020

