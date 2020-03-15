Share This Article:

A person at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School has contracted the coronavirus, according to Encinitas Union School District officials.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The district has not yet said whether the infected person was a student, teacher or school employee.

The person is now in home isolation and health officials are reaching out to anyone who was in direct contact with this person to direct them to self- quarantine, school officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the person is a new patient or a previously confirmed patient who is only now being linked to the school.

— City News Service

Person at Elementary School in Olivenhain Contracts Coronavirus was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: