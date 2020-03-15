Navy Institutes Health Security Measures at San Diego Bases Amid Pandemic

Navy Region Southwest on Sunday announced increased health protection measures at all installations in the San Diego metropolitan area.
The announcement of new procedures follows the first case of coronavirus at a Navy base in California involving a sailor at Naval Base San Diego. Two Marines at Miramar have also been stricken:
Among the steps being taken by the Navy are:
- Installation commanders will continue no-touch ID scanning at all entry points. Personnel are required to present both sides of their ID/credential for screening.
- Visitor Control Center personnel will use a health questionnaire to screen all personnel seeking access to installations
- Installations with air terminals will begin screening all personnel leaving or entering via flights
- Cleaning products including hand sanitizers will be provided for high-traffic facilities and common areas
- The frequency of janitorial services will be increased at certain facilities
- Medical treatment facilities will develop plans for single points of entry and screening procedures
- Commanders may limit ship or facility tours, large events or mass gatherings
- The Navy will identify areas where employees may be initially isolated if they develop symptoms at work
- All personnel diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19 must be isolated or quarantined in alignment with CDC and Defense Department guidance
- Personnel who feel ill must stay home and self-isolate
- Personnel with family members at home sick with COVID-19 should immediately inform their supervisor
- Personnel with pre-existing health conditions are encouraged to use telework options
- In the event of exposure, the facility involved will receive a deep cleaning
“The health and well-being of our personnel and their families remains our top priority,” the Navy said in a statement, adding that the measures were taken to “protect the fleet, our sailors, civilians and contractors and their families.”
