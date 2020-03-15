Harrah’s Resort in Valley Center to Close for Two Weeks

Share This Article:

As a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak, Harrah’s Resort Southern California decided to close for two weeks, Rincon Tribe leaders announced Sunday.

The resort at 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way will close beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, saying on its website, “The health and safety of guests and teammates is our top priority and it guides all of our decisions at the resort.”

The resort, which has a hotel and casino, has no reported cases of COVID-19, but the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians decided to temporarily close as a precautionary measure while the tribe evaluates the situation, a statement on the website said.

“On behalf of the Rincon Tribe, out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees, we have made the decision to temporarily close our casino operations to help further mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Bo Mazzetti, chairman of Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians.

“We want to thank all of our employees and guests for their continued patronage and support during this unprecedented time. We wish you, your family and friends good health and we look forward to hosting you again soon,” Mazzetti said.

Guests with current reservations may cancel, the casino website said, with no penalty and will receive a full refund for any hotel deposit. Those with third-party reservations through agencies such as Expedia and Orbitz may reach out to the third party directly to cancel. Guests with current dining reservations may also cancel without penalty and guests with tickets to upcoming shows at The Events Center will be contacted as needed.

During the temporary closure, employees will continue to be paid and their benefits eligibility will not be interrupted for up to two weeks without needing to use any vacation or sick time, the resort said.

While several types of businesses have been ordered closed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, casinos received an exemption — along with card rooms, theaters and large theme parks — because of the “complexity of their unique circumstances.”

On Saturday, Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula announced it would close for the remainder of the month.

— City News Service

