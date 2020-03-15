Chula Vista to Shutter City Hall for 48 Hours Starting Monday

Share This Article:

With the exception of critical public safety services, Chula Vista will suspend operations and close City Hall for two days starting Monday in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement released Sunday by the city’s Office of Communications.

Other essential services will resume as soon as possible to minimize disruption, emphasize social distancing and limit risk to employees and residents, according to the statement.

The City Council meeting will be held as scheduled Tuesday. According to a @thinkchulavista Twitter post, the meeting can be viewed live and the public can submit comments electronically.

The agenda has been posted for the March 17 #ChulaVista City Council mtg. The mtg can be viewed live, on Cox Cable channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or via live streaming. NEW: Submit your public comment at https://t.co/Q40FqFT9GO & it will be shared with councilmembers. pic.twitter.com/Esshrw3xbk — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) March 14, 2020

Saturday night, City Councilman Steve Padilla announced by Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, saying he was at home and doing well.

“My No. 1 focus now is for the well-being of others,” Padilla said in the video message. “Let’s remember to act based on facts and information and let’s act with the care for others.”

— Staff report

