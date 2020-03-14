San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, March 14

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday.

• There are currently 11 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease in San Diego County. There were 3 new cases reported on Friday. So far, there have been no deaths. Across California there have been 247 cases and 5 deaths.

• A study-abroad student returning to San Diego State University from virus-wracked Italy tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined Saturday. The university said the student did not attend classes and there is limited risk to the general campus population.

• San Diegans experienced long lines and empty shelves as they stocked up for possible quarantine.

• The Diocese of San Diego will offer Mass in three languages online beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Mass in churches across San Diego County is canceled beginning Monday.

• The Museum of Man and Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park will close beginning Monday, as will the New Children’s Museum downtown.

• Sen. Toni Atkins announced the state Senate has canceled all scheduled legislative hearings next week in order to focus on coronavirus reponse.

