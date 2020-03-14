Second MCAS Miramar Marine Tests Positive for COVID-19

A second Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being isolated and receiving medical support aboard the base.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has notified the county public health agency of the positive test and will continue to take prudent precautions to

ensure the service member and any individuals who had contact with the Marine are aware and taking the appropriate steps for self and follow-on

care.

The air station is currently conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine who may have had contact with the Marine and notify them of the situation.

The Marine self-reported to the Miramar medical clinic with symptoms and was ultimately transferred to Naval Medical Center San Diego for testing. The test was found positive approximately 24 hours later and the Marine was placed into isolation in a barracks room aboard Miramar designated for quarantine by service personnel.

“The health and safety of our military service members, their families, and our San Diego neighbors is the paramount concern of the command as the events around COVID-19 continue to unfold. We continue to work closely with our federal, county, and city partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of the virus and prevent more cases from arising,” according to a Marine Corps Air Station Miramar news release.