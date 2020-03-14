Community Spread Cited After 2 UC San Diego Health Workers Test Positive for Virus

Share This Article:

Two health workers at UC San Diego Health have tested positive for coronavirus because of exposure and infection in the community, health officials said Saturday.

“Both are recuperating at home and doing well,” a statement said. “UC San Diego Health has launched an extensive effort to identify any patients or health system colleagues who may have been in recent contact with either of the two health workers. We are in constant communication with appropriate public health and regulatory agencies.”

Both infected health workers sought medical assessment after exhibiting key respiratory symptoms, and were tested, UCSD Health said.

Meanwhile, a sailor from Naval Base San Diego was tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, the Navy announced Saturday.

The sailor is quarantined at home and the test result is pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Navy said the sailor had close contact with certain people, and they have been notified and are in home isolation.

Also on Saturday, a second Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar tested positive for the COVID-19 disease and is being isolated and receiving aid on the base, officials said.

Another Marine who was stationed at MCAS Miramar tested positive for the virus after visiting family in Washington state.

— City News Service

