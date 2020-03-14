Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla Tests Positive for COVID-19

Share This Article:

Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla announced Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is being isolated at his home.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and back at home. I feel healthy, strong and safe. Following the guidance of county public health officials, I’m self-isolating and working remotely to serve Chula Vista,” he said in a statement.

Padilla, who also serves as a chair of the California Coastal Commission and is a former mayor of the city, said his main concern is for the well-being of people he has come in contact with in his role as councilman and coastal commissioner.

“I’m in close coordination with county public health officials who are taking all precautions to ensure the health of people I’ve been in contact with,” he said.

“This is a scary time. My symptoms– fever, body aches, headaches, chills — came on very rapidly,” he added.

Padilla’s case is the seventh new one reported in San Diego County on Saturday.

