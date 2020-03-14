Sailor at Naval Base San Diego Is First Navy Coronavirus Case in California

Share This Article:

A sailor from Naval Base San Diego has tested positive for the coronavirus — the first coronavirus case at a Navy facility in California — the military reported Saturday.

A Navy spokesman said the individual is currently quarantined at home in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residences,” according to a statement.

The spokesman said military health professionals are working to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed.

“Naval Base San Diego is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force,” the Navy said. “We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.”

So far two Marines at Miramar have tested positive for the virus and are being quarantined there.

