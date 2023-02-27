Dane Terry. Courtesy GoFundMe

A woman who allegedly ran a red light in San Carlos, causing a motorcyclist to slam into her vehicle and sustain fatal injuries, pleaded not guilty Monday to a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Sarah Meland, 51, is accused in the Feb. 13 crash that killed 67-year-old El Cajon resident Dana “Dane” Terry, a local musician known for performing in several bands, including Cadillac Wreckers, a blues band he co-founded.

Deputy District Attorney Hailey Williams alleged Meland “intentionally” ran the red light just before 6 a.m. at Bisby Lake Avenue to turn left onto Navajo Road. At Meland’s arraignment, the prosecutor alleged she routinely ran the red light at that intersection on her morning commute to work.

Terry struck the side of Meland’s vehicle and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the Terry family.

City News Service contributed to this article.