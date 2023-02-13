A 67-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a Lake Murray intersection. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 67-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a Lake Murray intersection.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, the man was riding his 1986 Yamaha SRX-6 motorcycle westbound on Navajo Road when a 51-year-old woman driving a 2020 Kia Soul ran through a red light, and continued into the intersection of Bisby Lake Avenue and Navajo Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision ejected the man from his motorcycle and caused him to hit the ground, the SDPD said.

Authorities arrived on the scene and rushed the victim to Sharp Memorial hospital where he died shortly after.

The 51-year-old woman was taken into custody and an investigation was ongoing, according to the department.

–City News Service