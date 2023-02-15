Dana Terry, 67, of El Cajon died Monday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in a Lake Murray intersection. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Authorities have publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was killed this week in a motorcycle crash at a Lake Murray-area intersection.

Dana Terry of El Cajon was riding a 1986 Yamaha SRX-6 westbound on Navajo Road shortly before 6 a.m. Monday when a southbound motorist in a 2020 Kia Soul ran a red light on Bisby Lake Avenue directly in his path, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hitting his brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision, Terry lost control of his two-wheeler, fell onto the roadway and struck the car, the agency reported.

Paramedics took Terry to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

–City News Service