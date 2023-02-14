A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a man who died last week in a shooting that also wounded two other people at a Fallbrook landscaping-supplies business.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire at Atkins Nursery in the 3100 block of Reche Road shortly before 3 p.m. Friday found the body of Francisco Hernandez Mireles, 69, in a barn on the property, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspected shooter, 76-year-old Enrique Barajas Gutierrez, also was in the outbuilding, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Gutierrez surrendered without incident.

Just outside the barn were two other gunshot victims — a man and a woman believed to be the suspect’s daughter, the lieutenant said. Paramedics took them to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening. Their names have not been released.

It remains unclear what prompted the shooting.

“The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation,” Steffen said Tuesday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.