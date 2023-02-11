Crime scene tape. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Sheriff’s investigators have released the name of the man arrested on suspicion of murder in the shootings of a woman and two men in Fallbrook.

Enrique Barajas Gutierrez, 76, is being held on the murder count, and two counts of assault with a firearm, at the Vista Detention Facility. One of the survivors, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, is believed to be his daughter.

Deputies found a female, aged 35-40, and a male, aged 65-70, outside a barn on the Atkins Nursery property in the 3100 Block of Reche Road when they responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Friday.

Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds to their upper torsos and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The two victims underwent surgery and are expected to survive.

Deputies located a third victim, a male believed to be in his mid-to-late sixties, who was deceased inside the barn. He also appeared to have wounds to his upper torso.

While inside the barn, they also found Gutierrez, identified him as the shooter and arrested him. They took him to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Station without incident, before his transfer to the Vista jail.

The Sheriff’s department has learned the identity of the deceased victim, but are withholding his name until family can be notified.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating. The motivation and circumstances for the shooting are unclear, as are the relationships between Gutierrez and the dead victim, along with the male survivor.

The firearm Gutierrez allegedly used is believed to be a rifle and investigators are working to establish the type and caliber.