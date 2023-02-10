San Diego Sheriff’s Department vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

Deputies had a man in custody Friday after a shooting at a nursery near Live Oak County Park left one victim dead and two others wounded.

The gunfire in the 3100 block of Reche Road in Fallbrook was reported about 2:45 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and North County Fire Protection District.

One victim died at the scene, district Capt. John Choi said. Paramedics took the two others to a trauma center for treatment.

By 5 p.m., deputies had detained a man in connection with the shooting, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities closed Reche between Gird Road and Old Highway 395 to allow investigators to gather evidence.

– City News Service