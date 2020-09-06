Valley Fire Burning at ‘Dangerous Rate of Spread’ in Japatul Valley Area

Share This Article:

The Valley Fire in the Japatul Valley near Alpine had burned 5,350 acres with 1% containment and was burning at a critical and dangerous rate of spread, Cal Fire San Diego said Sunday.

Structures were being threatened in Carveacre, Lawson Valley, Wood Valley, Lyons Valley, and Deer Horn Valley, Cal Fire said.

The fire began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road.

Cal Fire reported that 335 firefighters were on the ground battling the fire and resources include four bulldozers and five water tenders.

The Orange County Fire Authority dispatched a “strike team” of five fire engines and two battalion chiefs to assist their southern colleagues on Saturday, joining crews from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire.

Cal Fire also reported Sunday that there was a threat to Sunrise Power 500 KV power lines, which supply a large portion of San Diego County’s electricity.

“Firefighters are working against extreme fire behavior with wind- driven runs and long-range spotting,” the agency said.

On Sunday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric reported power outages affecting 1,288 customers in the fire area.

Communities affected when the Valley Fire damaged the electric system were Dulzura, Potrero, Campo, Jamul, North Jamul, West Jamul, Lyons Valley, Barrett Lake, Dehesa, Alpine, West Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Harbison Canyon, Glen Oaks, Jamacha and Indian Springs. Power was not expected to be restored until noon Monday, SDG&E said.

The utility said it has crews staged at the site of the fire and will work to restore power once Cal Fire determines it is safe to enter the area.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said the community of Carveacre Road was threatened and under evacuation orders. An hour later, an evacuation order was issued for all of Lawson Valley. The fire front was one-mile long, according to Southern California Air Operations.

The evacuation center at Joan McQueen Middle School in Alpine was closed, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The evacuation center at Steele Canyon High School, 12440 Campo Road in Spring Valley, was still open Sunday. The evacuation center, which allows pets, was set up by the American Red Cross, which will supply water, snacks and other items.

A temporary evacuation point for large animals is the County Animal Services South Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita. Contact county animal services at 619-236-2341. Residents who need help to evacuate animals from the brush fire can call the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012 (press 1).

— Story updated at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

— City News Service

