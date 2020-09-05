Fast-Moving Wildfire Near Alpine Grows to 1,500 Acres Amid Record Heat

Share This Article:

A fast-moving wildfire in the Japatul Valley area southeast of Alpine has spread to 1,500 acres amid triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds.

Firefighters from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire are battling the blaze, which broke out about 3 p.m. off Japatul and Carveacre roads.

“Update on the #ValleyFire, 300-400 acres, dangerous rate of spread, community of Carveacre is threatened and under evacuation orders. Multiple air and ground resources are on scene and en route,” according to a tweet from the Cleveland National Forest shortly after the blaze started.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported that the giant Skycrane helicopter that it provides for San Diego County protection has already made multiple water drops.

Cal Fire reported at 5:15 p.m. that the fire is moving west toward Lawson Valley. Those under evacuation orders were directed to Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley or Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles in East County.

Weather readings in Alpine when the fire started were 107 degrees with wind gusts of 29 knots.

Updated at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

