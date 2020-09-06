Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency in San Diego County Due to Valley Fire

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday declared state emergencies in San Diego County due to the Valley Fire, and four other California counties where wildfires are raging.

The emergency proclamation includes:

mobilizing the California National Guard to support disaster response and relief.

suspending provisions of the Unemployment Insurance Code, imposing a one-week waiting period for applicants for those unemployed as a result of the fires who applied for benefits from Friday dating back to March 4.

waiving fees to replace copies of certificates of birth, death, marriage and dissolution-of-marriage records for anyone who lost the records as a result of the fire;

suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring fees for replacing a driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration certificate or certificate of title for anyone who lost the records as a result of the fire;

suspending Vehicle Code sections requiring the timely registration or transfer of title for any vehicle for those unable to comply with those requirements as a result of the fire.

The fire began at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road in the Japatul Valley near Alpine. It had burned 9,850 acres and was 1% contained as of 8:45 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The proclamation also applies to Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties, where the Creek Fire is burning, and San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire.

Governor @GavinNewsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the #CreekFire; for San Bernardino County due to the #ElDoradoFire; and for San Diego County due to the #ValleyFire. https://t.co/fjoEuF8lW0 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 7, 2020

– City News Service

