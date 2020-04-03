4.9 Quake Shakes Desert – Felt Widely Throughout San Diego, Riverside, Orange Counties

Anza Southern California
Epicenter of April 3, 2020 earthquake. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A mild earthquake shook San Diego Friday around 6:53 p.m., with the tremors felt throughout Southern California.

The U.S Geological Survey placed the location in the desert 10 miles southeast of Anza, with an estimated magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale.

San Diego police quickly shared confirmation of the quake via Twitter and reported that “all (are) safe with no reports of any damage” in the city.

A series of lighter quakes followed – seven within 15 minutes. The magnitudes ranged from 3.6, at 7:05 p.m., to 2.5, according to the USGS. There were no initial reports of damage in Riverside either, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department. 

Posts on social media indicated residents felt the quake throughout a sweeping portion of the region.

San Diego residents felt the brief shake, along with people in Chula Vista, Encinitas and Escondido. 

Other posters from Menifee and Perris in Riverside County, San Clemente and Aliso Viejo in Orange County and Glendale and West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, also felt the shaking.

Noted seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones posted on social media that the quake hit near or perhaps on the San Jacinto Fault.

Julian Lozos, an assistant professor of geology at Cal State Northridge, agreed, calling the quakes “pretty usual behavior!”

“The San Jacinto Fault … is the most active fault in California. It has more small earthquakes every year than others,” he added in his Twitter post.

Some initial reports placed the first quake at a 4.6 magnitude.

Famed skateboarder Tony Hawk probably spoke for many of us, though, about dealing with earthquakes at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want off this ‘2020’ ride now,” he posted.

– Staff reports, with contributions from City News Service

Updated 8:30 p.m.

4.9 Quake Shakes Desert – Felt Widely Throughout San Diego, Riverside, Orange Counties was last modified: April 3rd, 2020 by Editor

