4.9 Quake Shakes Desert – Felt Widely Throughout San Diego, Riverside, Orange Counties

Share This Article:

A mild earthquake shook San Diego Friday around 6:53 p.m., with the tremors felt throughout Southern California.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The U.S Geological Survey placed the location in the desert 10 miles southeast of Anza, with an estimated magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale.

San Diego police quickly shared confirmation of the quake via Twitter and reported that “all (are) safe with no reports of any damage” in the city.

A series of lighter quakes followed – seven within 15 minutes. The magnitudes ranged from 3.6, at 7:05 p.m., to 2.5, according to the USGS. There were no initial reports of damage in Riverside either, according to the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

Earthquake! We felt it! Did you?! Seriously though, all safe with no reports of any damage. Stay safe SD! pic.twitter.com/lghbdov9f8 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 4, 2020

Posts on social media indicated residents felt the quake throughout a sweeping portion of the region.

San Diego residents felt the brief shake, along with people in Chula Vista, Encinitas and Escondido.

Other posters from Menifee and Perris in Riverside County, San Clemente and Aliso Viejo in Orange County and Glendale and West Hollywood in Los Angeles County, also felt the shaking.

Noted seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones posted on social media that the quake hit near or perhaps on the San Jacinto Fault.

Julian Lozos, an assistant professor of geology at Cal State Northridge, agreed, calling the quakes “pretty usual behavior!”

“The San Jacinto Fault … is the most active fault in California. It has more small earthquakes every year than others,” he added in his Twitter post.

Some initial reports placed the first quake at a 4.6 magnitude.

Famed skateboarder Tony Hawk probably spoke for many of us, though, about dealing with earthquakes at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want off this ‘2020’ ride now,” he posted.

Tonight's (Friday 4/3) M4.9 quake SE of Anza is near (maybe on) the San Jacinto fault. The San Jacinto near Anza has had Many M~5 quakes over the last few decades. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 4, 2020

The San Jacinto Fault, which had the M4.6 this evening, is the most active fault in California. It has more small earthquakes every year than others. This kind of thing is pretty usual behavior! — Julian Lozos (@seismogenic) April 4, 2020

Earthquake!

I want off this “2020” ride now. — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 4, 2020

– Staff reports, with contributions from City News Service

Updated 8:30 p.m.

4.9 Quake Shakes Desert – Felt Widely Throughout San Diego, Riverside, Orange Counties was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: