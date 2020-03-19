Share This Article:

A small earthquake struck Thursday morning northwest of Lakeside and was felt as far south as San Diego and as far north as Oceanside, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The magnitude-2.7 temblor struck at 7:18 a.m. at a depth of 3.6 miles, its epicenter about 3.7 miles north-northwest of Lakeside, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map showed light shaking could be felt in Oceanside, Escondido, Vista, Poway, San Diego and Santee.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

–City News Service

2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Near Lakeside Felt Widely in San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: