New Year Begins with Record 4,478 New COVID Cases, 58 Deaths in San Diego County

San Diego County began the new year with a record 4,478 cases of coronavirus and 58 more deaths from the pandemic disease, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday.

It was the first time the daily total surpassed 4,000 cases and eclipses the previous record set Dec. 17 when 3,611 cases were reported.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were 37 men and 21 women ranging in age from theri late 40s to early 100s.

“The record number of cases and high death totals we are seeing means we must do better with following the public health guidelines, especially avoiding all unnecessary contacts with those outside our immediate households,” said Eric McDonald, medical director of the county’s Epidemiology and Immunizations Services branch.

“With vaccines becoming more available, we anticipate turning the corner in our fight against COVID-19 in 2021, but it appears it’s going to be a very difficult January,” he said.

Out of 31,602 test results received in the past day, the positivity rate was 14%. Officials said a new, more contagious strain of the virus is now circulating in San Diego County.

Eight new community outbreaks were reported Friday for a total of 53 over the past week. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Since the first local case in March, there have been a total of 160,073 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Diego County and 1,592 deaths.

