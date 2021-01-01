Health Officials: New Strain of Coronavirus Now Spreading in San Diego County

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials have reported three additional cases of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the United Kingdom.

The new cases of the variant, known as B.1.1.7, bring the total to four so far in San Diego County. The variant was first found in the United States on Tuesday in Colorado. The first San Diego case is in a man in his 30s with no history of travel who first became symptomatic Dec. 27 and tested positive Dec. 29. He has been hospitalized and contact tracing is underway.

The additional three cases, reported by county health officials Thursday, were found in two men in their 40s and one in his 50s. Contact tracing shows two men did not travel outside of the county while the third case has yet to be fully interviewed. None of the men had any known interaction with each other or the other confirmed case.

The three newly confirmed variant cases were initially identified by Helix during diagnostic testing, then confirmed by whole genome sequencing by Scripps Research. The four individuals who have tested positive for the B.1.1.7. strain live in La Mesa, Mission Beach, Otay Mesa and the Carmel Mountain/Rancho Bernardo area.

Officials now believe that the new strain is widespread in the community

“We believe that many more cases of the B. 1.1.7. strain will be confirmed in the coming days and weeks,” said Dr. Eric McDonald, medical director of the County Epidemiology and Immunizations Services branch. “This strain of the virus has been reported to be spread more easily in the UK and so it is therefore crucial that now, more than ever before in this pandemic, we follow the public health orders and keep each other safe.”

The county reported 3,083 new COVID-19 infections and a record 62 deaths due to the virus Thursday, as officials urged San Diegans to not gather in non-household groups for New Year’s celebrations.

— City News Service

