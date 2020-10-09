SD County Reports 357 New Virus Cases, Likely to Cross 50,000 Total Saturday

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 357 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths from the illness Friday, raising the county’s totals to 49,823 cases of the coronavirus and 821 fatalities.

The number of cases will likely cross 50,000 on Saturday, a milestone for the region, which experienced its first case in February.

Health officials said one woman and one man died from COVID-19, and their ages ranged from early 60s to late 90s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 13,829 tests reported Friday, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases to 2.9%. The seven-day daily average of tests was 9,809.

In addition to the tests reported Friday, the county received a batch of 41,520 tests from labs covering several months, with positive cases previously reported and investigated.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,652 — or 7.3% — have required hospitalization and 848 — or 1.7% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

A total of eight community outbreaks were reported Friday, five in businesses and three in restaurant/bar settings.

In the past seven days, 37 community outbreaks were confirmed, well above the trigger of seven or more in a week’s time. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

On Tuesday, the county found out it will remain in the second — or red — tier of the state’s four-tier COVID-19 reopening plan for at least another week.

— City News Service

