Share This Article:

San Diego County reported 161 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and remained in the substantial, or red, tier in the latest state ranking.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

According to ranking by the California Department of Public Health, the county’s weekly case rate per 100,000 population came in at 6.5, down from 6.7 last week, following adjustment for the volume of testing. Anything higher than 7.0 for two weeks would push the county into the widespread, or purple, tier and lead to closing of indoor venues.

While the latest ranking was good news, officials also reported three more deaths from the pandemic disease. The latest victims were two men and one woman aged from their mid-50s to early 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

The county received 8,788 test results in the past day, 1.8% of which were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked down to 2.9%. None of the new cases were associated with the recent outbreak at San Diego State University.

No new community outbreaks were reported, though there have been 20 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,121,886 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 48,821 cases and 806 deaths.

San Diego County Reports 161 New Virus Cases and Remains in ‘Red Tier’ was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: