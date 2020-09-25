San Diego County Reports 405 New Coronavirus Cases and 2 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 405 new coronavirus cases Friday and two more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The relatively high number of new cases followed the lowest daily number in more than two months on Thursday.

Out of 7,713 test results received in the past day, 5.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive results ticked up to 3.8%.

Nine of the new cases are connected to San Diego State University, and the county said 17 previously reported cases are now being associated with the outbreak at the school. That outbreak now numbers 913 confirmed cases.

The latest deaths from COVID-19 were two men aged in their mid 50s and late 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

The county reported three new community outbreaks, all in government settings, for a total of 16 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,023,476 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 45,001 cases and 775 deaths.

