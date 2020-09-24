San Diego County Reports Just 171 New Virus Cases—Lowest in Two Months

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday reported just 171 new coronavirus cases — the lowest daily number in more than two months.

Out of 13,609 test results received in the past day, 1.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked down to 3.4%.

Just 20 of the new cases were connected with the now diminishing outbreak at San Diego State University, which has reported nearly 900 confirmed cases since the fall semester began on Aug. 24.

Six more deaths were reported, with the latest victims identified as three women and three men aged from their mid 50s to early 90s. All but one had an underlying medical condition.

Seven new community outbreaks were reported — four in restaurants or bars, two at businesses, and one at a faith-based organization — for at total of 15 over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,015,763 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 45,596 cases and 773 deaths.

