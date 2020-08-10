County Reports 551 New COVID-19 Cases and 7 Deaths Amid Statewide Test Backlog

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 551 new cases of coronavirus and seven more deaths Monday as public health officials continued to work though a statewide backlog of tests.

Last week the California Department of Public Health reported that as many as 300,000 test results, primarily from commercial laboratories, had not been compiled and distributed to county health officials because of a computer problem. The director of the department resigned on Sunday.

On Monday, state health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly said the backlog had been completely cleared and results are flowing to counties for processing.

Out of 9,472 tests reported to San Diego County in the past day, 5.8% were positive, but the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked down to 5.1%. The target for controlling the pandemic is less than 8.0%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four men and three women aged from 49 to 90. All had underlying medical conditions.

Two more community outbreaks were reported, one at a business and another at a government facility. There have been 20 over the past week, well over the threshold of seven. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in a single location involving people from different households.

Since the first local case in March, the county has performed 670,283 tests, resulting in 32,330 cases and 593 deaths.

