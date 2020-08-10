California Public Health Director Resigns Amid Missing COVID-19 Test Results

Share This Article:

The director of the California Department of Public Health resigned abruptly on Sunday less than a week after the discovery of hundreds of thousands of missing COVID-19 test results.

Dr. Sonia Angell, who held the position for less than a year, announced her resignation in an email to department staff. She gave no reason for her departure.

“We have led with science and data, and with equity at the core of our intentions. As the first Latina in this role, I am very proud to have served this Department, Administration and our State, alongside all of you,” Angell wrote in the email. “In the final calculation, all of our work, in aggregate, makes the difference.”

Angell frequently appeared with Newsom and was considered a key player in coordinating the pandemic response with local health departments across the state.

“I want to thank Dr. Angell for her service to the state and her work to help steer our public health system during this global pandemic, while never losing sight of the importance of health equity,” the governor said in a statement.

Last week, state officials confirmed that as many as 300,000 test results, primarily from commercial laboratories, had not been processed by the state’s computer clearinghouse.

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health reported “the issue with the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system has been addressed and the system has performed as expected. Progress continues to be made on addressing the backlog.”

