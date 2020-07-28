San Diego County Reports 498 New Coronavirus Cases and 14 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 498 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday and 14 more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 6,623 test results received during the past day, 7.5% were positive, leaving the 14-day rolling average of positive tests at 5.7%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were six women and eight men who ranged in age from their early 60s to late 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Eight new community outbreaks were reported, including five in restaurants or bars, one in a gym, one in a nail salon and one in a residence. A community outbreak is defined as three or more cases in the same location not involving people from the same household.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks at 20, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 130.1, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours at 11%.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 575,264 tests conducted in San Diego County, resulting in 28,005 cases and 547 deaths.

